Subtropical Storm Don forms over central Atlantic - U.S. NHC
Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2023 14:18 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 14:13 IST
Subtropical storm Don has formed over the central Atlantic, although a gradual weakening is expected during the next few days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.
Located about 1,875 km west-southwest of the Azores, Don is packing maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph), the Miami-based forecaster said.
