Subtropical Storm Don forms over central Atlantic - U.S. NHC

Subtropical storm Don has formed over the central Atlantic, although a gradual weakening is expected during the next few days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

Located about 1,875 km west-southwest of the Azores, Don is packing maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph), the Miami-based forecaster said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)