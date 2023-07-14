Left Menu

Last month was hottest June ever recorded on Earth: NASA, NOAA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2023 14:54 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 14:47 IST
Last month was hottest June ever recorded on Earth: NASA, NOAA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Last month was the hottest June on record going back 174 years, according to independent analysis by scientists including those from NASA and NOAA.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) also found that it is virtually certain (above 99 per cent) that 2023 will rank among the 10-warmest years on record and a 97 per cent chance it will rank among the top five.

The El Nino climate pattern is one reason temperatures are so hot right now, NOAA said.

The cyclic pattern causes hotter than normal water in the Pacific Ocean, and the extra heat alters weather around the world and raises global temperatures.

June this year was the warmest globally at just over 0.5 degrees Celsius above the 1991-2020 average exceeding June 2019 – the previous record – by a substantial margin, according to European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service.

Globally, June 2023 set a record for the warmest June in the 174-year NOAA record. The year-to-date (January–June) global surface temperature ranked as the third warmest such period on record, it said.

Scientists at NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) found that the June global surface temperature was 1.05 degrees Celsius above the 20th-century average of 15.5 C.

This marked the first time a June temperature exceeded 1 degree C above the long-term average, NOAA said.

''Weak El Nino conditions that emerged in May continued to strengthen in June, as above-average sea surface temperatures returned to the equatorial Pacific Ocean,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
2
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023