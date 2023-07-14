Left Menu

(Updated) India takes another leap in space exploration with launch of Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-07-2023 22:02 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 15:00 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@esaoperations)
  • India

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has achieved yet another milestone in its ambitious space program by successfully launching the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon. The LVM3 M4 vehicle carrying the spacecraft lifted off at 14:35 IST from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

Chandrayaan-3 comprises a propulsion module, a lander module, and a rover. The propulsion module is responsible for transporting the lander to lunar orbit, where it will eventually separate and initiate its descent to the lunar surface around August 23.

Once the lander module reaches the lunar surface, it will embark on a series of scientific investigations. Equipped with a suite of sophisticated scientific instruments, the lander will measure surface temperatures and monitor seismic activity around the landing site. Additionally, the laser retroreflector, a contribution from NASA, will aid in precise measurements and future lunar missions.

The lander is accompanied by a rover, which will play a crucial role in analyzing the composition of the lunar surface materials in the vicinity. The rover's surface operations are expected to last approximately 14 days.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission represents a significant step forward for India in its quest to explore the vast universe. The mission aims to achieve India's first soft landing on another celestial body, marking a significant advancement for the country's space exploration endeavours. The data and insights provided by this mission will not only expand our understanding of the Moon's geology and composition but also pave the way for future lunar missions and potential human exploration.

Chandrayaan-3 is in its precise orbit and has embarked on its journey to the Moon.

The first orbit-raising maneuver (Earthbound firing-1) has been successfully performed and the spacecraft's health is normal.

