Heavy rain in China's Chongqing threaten rivers, mass evacuations continue

Chongqing, a sprawling municipality in southwest China, issued heightened warnings for heavy rain in 24 districts and counties on Friday, according to state media, as downpours pummel the area and numerous rivers threaten to overflow their banks. Flash floods have ripped through parts of China over the past few weeks, with Chongqing hit particularly hard. Last week, rain and mudslides caused 15 deaths in the region.

More than 2,600 residents were evacuated early on Friday morning after intense rain flooded streets and houses in Chongqing, Xinhua reported. The unrelenting rains have displaced thousands in some parts of the country. A few days ago, more than 40,000 had to be moved to safety in Sichuan province.

State television video showed a waterfall of rain enveloping cars and trucks in Chongqing, with rivers of thick brown mud burying tractors and lorries on the streets. The storms have been relentless in 28 districts and counties of Chongqing since Thursday, with a record-breaking maximum daily rainfall of 227 mm (8.9 inches) posted in Wanzhou district, according to the local meteorological service, state media reported.

Authorities in Chongqing issued red alerts for some parts of the region. China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system for rain and geological disasters, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow, and blue. Local officials also issued upgraded emergency response plans and warned of flooding and landslides. Meanwhile, the ruling Community party continued to stress flood prevention measures throughout the country.

North China's Inner Mongolia region on Thursday night issued a red alert, with intense rainstorms expected to hit central and eastern parts of the area until Friday night, according to the region's meteorological service and water resources authority, Xinhua said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)