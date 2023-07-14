Left Menu

Gujarat: Magnitude 3 tremor hits Kutch

PTI | Bhuj | Updated: 14-07-2023 15:07 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 15:04 IST
Gujarat: Magnitude 3 tremor hits Kutch
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tremor of magnitude 3 hit Kutch district in Gujarat in the wee hours of Friday, but there was no report of loss of human life or damage to property due to it, officials said.

The epicentre of the tremor was near Khavda town, they said.

''A tremor of magnitude 3 with its epicentre 35 km north-northwest (NNW) of Khavda in Kutch district was recorded at 12.16 am. It struck at a depth of 10 km,'' officials of the Institute of Seismological Research said.

District officials said there was no report of any kind of damage due to the tremor.

Kutch district is located in a very high risk seismic zone and the occurrence of mild tremors is a regular phenomenon. The district witnessed a devastating earthquake of 6.9 magnitude in January 2001 in which more 20,000 people were killed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
2
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023