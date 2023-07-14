Left Menu

Maha: Teen drowns in waterfall at Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 14-07-2023 15:24 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 15:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
An 18-year-old boy drowned in a waterfall in Vasai town of Maharashtra’s Palghar district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at Chinchoti waterfall, where a group of youngsters had gone for a picnic on Thursday, an official from Manickpur police station said.

The group entered the waterfall for a swim and one of them, Sumit Yadav, drowned, he said, adding that local firemen reached the scene and fished out the body.

Meanwhile, the district collector recently issued an order warning picnickers from entering water bodies. According to the police, this is the fifth such accident at waterfalls this season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

