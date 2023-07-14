Maha: Teen drowns in waterfall at Palghar

An 18-year-old boy drowned in a waterfall in Vasai town of Maharashtra’s Palghar district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at Chinchoti waterfall, where a group of youngsters had gone for a picnic on Thursday, an official from Manickpur police station said.

The group entered the waterfall for a swim and one of them, Sumit Yadav, drowned, he said, adding that local firemen reached the scene and fished out the body.

Meanwhile, the district collector recently issued an order warning picnickers from entering water bodies. According to the police, this is the fifth such accident at waterfalls this season.

