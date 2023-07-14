Landmark cyclothon to mark 7th year of GST, flagged off by Rupali Suri, Shivam Dube, IRS officers Dr Prashant Chauhan, Kamaljit Kamal, Madhukar Kumar, Shibi Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14: What could be a better way to Celebrate 6 years of GST than a fuel-free, healthy Cyclothon! In Mumbai, the Cyclothon with Central GST officers and the team participating enthusiastically started cycling from CGST Mumbai West office Mahavir Jain Vidyalaya, Mumbai West Juhu Lane, Andheri West at 6:30 am and cycled a good 7km stretch till BSNL Juhu Danda Telecom Complex, Santacruz West. Flagged off by actor-supermodel Rupali Suri and Indian cricketer Shivam Dube, the team of over 50 cyclists, led by Jt Commissioner Dr. Prashant Chauhan, Kamaljit Kamal, Deputy Commissioner Madhukar Kumar, Shibi Singh and others led by example at this inspirational event. Here is looking forward to more such initiatives.

