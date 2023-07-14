Left Menu

Landmark cyclothon to mark 7th year of GST, flagged off by Rupali Suri, Shivam Dube, IRS officers Dr Prashant Chauhan, Kamaljit Kamal, Madhukar Kumar, Shibi Singh

Mumbai Maharashtra India, July 14 What could be a better way to Celebrate 6 years of GST than a fuel-free, healthy Cyclothon Here is looking forward to more such initiatives.GSTMUMBAIWEST rupqlisuri07 dubeshivam naaradanusha

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2023 15:39 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 15:39 IST
Landmark cyclothon to mark 7th year of GST, flagged off by Rupali Suri, Shivam Dube, IRS officers Dr Prashant Chauhan, Kamaljit Kamal, Madhukar Kumar, Shibi Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14: What could be a better way to Celebrate 6 years of GST than a fuel-free, healthy Cyclothon! In Mumbai, the Cyclothon with Central GST officers and the team participating enthusiastically started cycling from CGST Mumbai West office Mahavir Jain Vidyalaya, Mumbai West Juhu Lane, Andheri West at 6:30 am and cycled a good 7km stretch till BSNL Juhu Danda Telecom Complex, Santacruz West. Flagged off by actor-supermodel Rupali Suri and Indian cricketer Shivam Dube, the team of over 50 cyclists, led by Jt Commissioner Dr. Prashant Chauhan, Kamaljit Kamal, Deputy Commissioner Madhukar Kumar, Shibi Singh and others led by example at this inspirational event. Here is looking forward to more such initiatives.

@GST_MUMBAIWEST @rupqlisuri07 @dubeshivam @naaradanusha

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
2
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023