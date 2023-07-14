Institutional investments in Delhi-NCR property market rise 58 pc to USD 1.07 bn in Jan-Jun: Colliers India

Delhi-NCR's real estate market attracted institutional investments of USD 1.07 billion during January-June this year, 58 per cent higher from the year-ago period, according to Colliers India.

In a report released on Friday, real estate consultant Colliers India noted that institutional investment inflows into Indian real estate rose 43 per cent YoY (year-on-year) at USD 3.7 billion in the first half of the 2023 calendar year. As per the city-wise data, the institutional investments in Delhi-NCR real estate market rose 58 per cent to USD 1,079.1 million during January-June this year from USD 681.5 million in the year-ago period.

Institutional investments in Bengaluru real estate market jumped multi-fold to USD 196.6 million square feet in January-June from USD 24.3 million square feet a year ago.

In Chennai property market, institutional investments fell 69 per cent to USD 85.4 million from USD 274.6 million. Hyderabad received USD 127.3 million during the period under review as against nil in the corresponding period of the last year. In Mumbai real estate market, investments fell 17 per cent to USD 389.1 million from 469.7 million. In Pune real estate market, the inflow was nil in the January-June period as against USD 1,126.3 million in 2022. In multi-city deals, institutional investments in real estate stood at USD 1,798.5 million during the first half of 2023 over nil in the year-ago period. The institutional ﬂow of funds includes investments by family oﬃces, foreign corporate groups, foreign banks, proprietary books, pension funds, private equity, real estate fund-cum-developers, foreign-funded NBFCs and sovereign wealth funds. Out of the total inflow of USD 3.7 billion in January-June, office assets attracted USD 2,719.2 million (USD 2.7 billion) in January-June from USD 1,108.5 million in the year-ago period. Inflow in the housing segment jumped to USD 433.4 million square feet from USD 89.4 million. ''Office sector is witnessing a re-calibration globally, and hence the decision to invest is also taking longer. Further, interest rates and inflationary pressures are also temporarily keeping the investors in wait-and-watch mode as the investors reprice the global macro risks,'' Piyush Gupta, Managing Director, Capital Markets & Investment Services at Colliers India, said. The appetite to invest remains strong with newer funds looking to enter the Indian market, and apart from owning yielding assets, there is a renewed interest in residential as well, Gupta added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)