Three boys drown in floodwaters in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2023 18:49 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 17:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three boys drowned while taking a bath in floodwaters in northwest Delhi's Mukundpur area on Friday, officials said.

The boys, all residents of north east Delhi's Jahangirpuri, were aged between 10 and 12.

According to fire officials, a fire tender was rushed to the spot after information about the incident was received at 2:25 pm.

These are the first deaths to be reported in the Delhi floods.

