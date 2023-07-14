Left Menu

Flood-like situation in Delhi: Lok Adalat rescheduled to July 30, police say

The Lok Adalat, which was set to be held on Sunday, has been rescheduled to July 30 due to the current flood-like situation in parts of Delhi, police have said.

Updated: 14-07-2023 19:00 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 18:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Adalat, which was set to be held on Sunday, has been rescheduled to July 30 due to the current flood-like situation in parts of Delhi, police have said. The flood-like situation in parts of Delhi might pose problems for people in attending the Lok Adalat for settling their notices and challans, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Friday As a result, the Delhi Legal Services Authority has postponed the Special Lok Adalat, scheduled for Sunday. ''The Special Lok Adalat is rescheduled for July 30 in 170 benches of all seven court complexes -- Dwarka, Karkardooma, Patiala House, Rohini, Rouse Avenue, Saket and Tis Hazari of Delhi -- and will consider only the challans and notices already downloaded on July 12. No new web link for downloading the challan and notices as afresh will be provided,'' the police said. Even as the raging Yamuna showed signs of calming, water from the swollen river reached the entrance of the Supreme Court while the busy ITO stretch and Rajghat remained submerged.

After breaching a 45-year record three days ago, the water level in the Yamuna in Delhi came down to 208.25 metres at 3 pm on Friday.

According to Central Water Commission data, the water level stood at 208.57 metres in the early hours of Friday and fell marginally to 208.48 metres at 5 am.

The water level in the Yamuna was at 208.42 metres at 8 am, 208.38 metres at 10 am and 208.35 metres at 11 am. It went down further to 208.27 metres at 1 pm and 208.25 metres at 3 pm.

The Yamuna in Delhi swelled to 207.71 metres on Wednesday, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978.

