NASA selects new Artemis scientific payload to study volcanic terrain on the Moon

NASA has selected a new scientific payload to investigate the hilly terrain created by volcanic activity on the Moon. The instrument called DIMPLE, short for Dating an Irregular Mare Patch with a Lunar Explorer will study the Ina Irregular Mare Patch - a unique geological feature discovered by the Apollo 15 mission in 1971.

"DIMPLE will add to a growing body of knowledge about the Moon, which in turn helps us understand the origins of Earth and other planets in the solar system. Additionally, the more we understand about our closest neighbour, the more we can support long-term human exploration at the Moon, and someday, Mars," said Nicola Fox, associate administrator for science at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

While some 70 Irregular Mare Patches have been discovered by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, Ina remains the largest identified so far. Studying it will help address outstanding questions about the evolution of the Moon, which in turn can provide clues to the history of the entire solar system.

DIMPLE will use a rover provided by NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services, a collection gripping instrument, and a spectrometer that can help determine the composition of the lunar material to analyze the age and composition of samples collected from the surface of Ina. The mission will collect and analyze anywhere from three to more than 25 samples to learn more about the timing of the volcanic activity that formed this feature, according to NASA.

NASA has a cost cap of $50 million for the payload suite and plans to issue a CLPS task order in 2024 to determine the launch services for delivering DIMPLE to the Moon. The delivery date is set for no earlier than the second quarter of 2027.

"With the selection of DIMPLE, we aim to definitively resolve the debate on how recently the Moon was volcanically active," said Joel Kearns, deputy associate administrator for exploration in NASA’s Science Mission Directorate.