Maritime projects held up due to CRZ issues: Karnataka Minister

The delay in getting clearance under the coastal regulation zone (CRZ) is holding up 26 maritime projects in Karnataka sanctioned by the Centre under the Sagarmala scheme, state Minister for Fisheries, Ports, and Inland Water Transport Mankal Subba Vaidya has said.

Addressing the first Karnataka ports conference organized by the state chapter of Confederation of India Industry (CII) here on Friday, Vaidya said investors have come forward to fund maritime projects, but there are hurdles to getting CRZ clearance despite the Centre announcing certain relaxations in rules.

A proposal to develop a port at Mavinakurve in Uttara Kannada district under the public-private partnership (PPP) model was under consideration of the government, he said.

A mini-floating jetty will come up at Karwar soon and a proposal for another floating jetty in Mangaluru is pending, the minister said.

