Left Menu

Maritime projects held up due to CRZ issues: Karnataka Minister

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 15-07-2023 11:07 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 10:54 IST
Maritime projects held up due to CRZ issues: Karnataka Minister
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The delay in getting clearance under the coastal regulation zone (CRZ) is holding up 26 maritime projects in Karnataka sanctioned by the Centre under the Sagarmala scheme, state Minister for Fisheries, Ports, and Inland Water Transport Mankal Subba Vaidya has said.

Addressing the first Karnataka ports conference organized by the state chapter of Confederation of India Industry (CII) here on Friday, Vaidya said investors have come forward to fund maritime projects, but there are hurdles to getting CRZ clearance despite the Centre announcing certain relaxations in rules.

A proposal to develop a port at Mavinakurve in Uttara Kannada district under the public-private partnership (PPP) model was under consideration of the government, he said.

A mini-floating jetty will come up at Karwar soon and a proposal for another floating jetty in Mangaluru is pending, the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
Zinnov Awards, the longest-running GCC awards, honors the titans of tech in its 14th edition

Zinnov Awards, the longest-running GCC awards, honors the titans of tech in ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians players; AIDS can be ended by 2030 with investments in prevention and treatment, UN says and more

Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians...

 Global
4
Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023