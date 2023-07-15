DMRC restores normal speed for metro trains crossing Yamuna bridges

Delhi Metro trains are now crossing the four Yamuna bridges at normal speed amid a fall in water level of the Yamuna on Saturday, the transporter said.

Metro trains had been crossing the four Yamuna bridges at a restricted speed of 30 kmph as a precautionary measure due to the level of the river.

''Speed restriction imposed while crossing Metro bridges over Yamuna has been removed. All trains are running at normal speed now,'' the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a tweet.

The four metro bridges are at Yamuna Bank (698.8 metres on Blue Line), Nizamuddin (602.8 metres on Pink Line), Kalindi Kunj (574 metres on Magenta Line), and Shastri Park (553 metres on Red Line).

Work on the construction of a new 560-metre-long bridge, the first-ever metro bridge over the Yamuna to be built using the cantilever construction technique, has been halted due to the rising water level of the river, a senior official said on Friday. After wreaking havoc on lives and livelihoods in parts of Delhi close to it, the swollen Yamuna on Saturday morning followed a downward trend, albeit at a slow pace of a few centimetres per hour.

However, it is still flowing over two metres above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

