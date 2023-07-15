Astronomers discover rare brown dwarf star producing radio waves at low temperature

Astronomers at the University of Sydney have discovered a rare brown dwarf that's cooler than a campfire and smaller than Jupiter. The small, faint star has claimed the title of the coldest on record to emit radio waves.

For the unversed, brown dwarfs, also referred to as "failed stars" or "sub-stellar objects", are more massive than planets but aren't massive enough to become stars. They lack the mass required to sustain the nuclear fusion reactions that power true stars like our Sun.

The ultracool brown dwarf examined in this study, known as T8 Dwarf WISE J062309.94−045624.6, lies about 37 light years from Earth. Its mass remains somewhat uncertain, but it is known to be at least four times more massive than Jupiter and no more than 44 times more massive. By comparison, the Sun outweighs Jupiter by a factor of 1000.

According to the researchers, the star is a ball of gas simmering at a temperature of approximately 425 degrees Celsius. In contrast, our Sun boasts a surface temperature of about 5600 degrees Celsius.

"It's very rare to find ultracool brown dwarf stars like this producing radio emission. That's because their dynamics do not usually produce the magnetic fields that generate radio emissions detectable from Earth. Finding this brown dwarf producing radio waves at such a low temperature is a neat discovery," said lead author and PhD student in the School of Physics, Kovi Rose.

One factor believed to contribute to the production of strong magnetic fields in ultracool dwarfs is their rapid rotation. As the magnetic field rotates at a different speed than the dwarf's ionized atmosphere, it generates electrical currents. In the case of T8 Dwarf, researchers believe that radio waves are produced by the inflow of electrons toward the star's magnetic polar region. Coupled with the brown dwarf's rotation, this phenomenon leads to regularly repeating radio bursts.

To study was made using new data from the CSIRO ASKAP telescope in Western Australia. The researchers carried out follow-up observations using the Australia Telescope Compact Array near Narrabri in New South Wales and the MeerKAT telescope in South Africa. The study is published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

"We've just started full operations with ASKAP and we're already finding a lot of interesting and unusual astronomical objects, like this," said Professor Tara Murphy, co-author and Head of the School of Physics at the University of Sydney.