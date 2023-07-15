Ancient galaxies recycled gas from previous stars for continued star formation

An international team of researchers led by Tsinghua University recently confirmed that ancient galaxies were able to recycle the gas from previous stars into new generations of stars, providing enough material for continued star formation.

Gas plays a crucial role in the formation of new stars. When stars reach the end of their lifecycle and explode in supernova events, they can expel gas out of the galaxy. For star formation to continue, galaxies require a supply of gas falling into them. Until now, it remained uncertain whether star formation relied solely on pristine new gas or if galaxies were able to recycle gas from previous generations of supernovae.

To unravel this mystery, the researchers observed a galaxy that existed a staggering 11 billion years ago. Pristine gas, mostly composed of hydrogen with a small amount of helium, differs from recycled gas, which contains heavier elements produced through nuclear fusion in stars.

Utilizing data from the Keck II telescope and the Subaru Telescope in Hawaii's Maunakea, the team discovered signs of hydrogen, helium, and carbon extending out to a distance of 300,000 light-years around the ancient galaxy. The ratios of these elements resembled those found in our Sun. This came as a surprise because such an ancient galaxy would be expected to be closer to the pristine state of new gas.

Further, the team mapped the motion of the gas and compared their findings with models. They found that the enriched, heavy-element gas was flowing back into the galaxy, supplying an astonishing 700 times the mass of the Sun in recycled gas each year. This quantity far exceeded the amount of fuel needed to sustain the observed star formation rate in the galaxy, which amounts to approximately 81 times the mass of the Sun per year. This suggests that gas recycling alone could fuel star formation in the ancient galaxy.

"The Subaru Telescope had a very important role in getting the emissions from hydrogen to measure the ratio between hydrogen and the heavier elements," said Zheng Cai, the leader of the research team and an Associate Professor at Tsinghua University.

This discovery could provide new clues about galaxy evolution and star formation across the universe. The findings were published in the journal Science in May 2023.