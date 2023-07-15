Left Menu

Himachal suffered losses of about Rs 8,000 crore due to rain: CM Sukhu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 15-07-2023 15:49 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 15:47 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh has suffered losses of about Rs 8,000 crore as heavy rains wreaked havoc in the hill state, triggering landslides and flash floods and damaging roads and other infrastructure, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Saturday.

According to the state emergency response centre, the losses amounted to about Rs 4,000 crore till Friday night and Sukhu had sought an interim relief of Rs 2,000 crore from the Union home ministry.

About 70,000 tourists have been evacuated from the state and 15,000 vehicles sent out, while around 500 tourists have voluntarily decided to stay back, Sukhu said in a statement issued here.

Some tourists stuck at Kasol, Manikaran and other adjoining areas in Kullu district refused to move out without their vehicles and have decided to stay back for a few more days till the situation normalises and all roads are opened.

Due to a heavy landslide near Dunkhara on the Kasol-Bhuntar road, the vehicles could not be moved and the tourists had to trek to reach the other side. However the state government said these tourists are being taken care of.

Electricity, water and mobile phone services have been temporarily restored in 80 per cent of the disaster-affected areas and efforts are being made to restore essential services in the remaining areas at the earliest, the statement said.

The bus service of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) is suspended on 899 routes and 256 buses are held en route. The HRTC has suffered losses of Rs 5.56 crore, officials said.

Meanwhile, the local MeT office has issued an ''orange'' warning for heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in 10 of the 12 districts of the state, barring Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur, from July 15 to 17 and warned of the possibility of landslides, flash floods, mudslides and increased runoff in rivers and nullahs.

It has also issued a ''yellow'' warning for heavy rain on July 18 and forecast a wet spell in the state till July 21.

The state has received 284.1 mm rain so far in July, against the normal rainfall of 110.4 mm, an excess of 157 per cent.

Light to heavy rain continued to lash parts of the state, with Dharamshala receiving 131 mm rain, followed by Palampur (51 mm), Sundernagar and Nahan (45 mm each), Kangra (27 mm), Mandi and Narkanda (16 mm each).

