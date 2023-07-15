Left Menu

Documents of properties in Bengaluru to be digitised, given definite identities: Deputy CM Shivakumar

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said all documents of properties in Bengaluru will be digitised and they will be given definite identities that no one can tamper with.The DCM, who holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, also said that tax defaulters in the city will be reined in.Properties in the city will be documented and their details will be digitised in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and Bangalore Development Authority records, he told reporters after a meeting with residents welfare associations RWAs in the city.I will get the property documents scanned.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-07-2023 19:34 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 19:34 IST
Documents of properties in Bengaluru to be digitised, given definite identities: Deputy CM Shivakumar
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said all documents of properties in Bengaluru will be digitised and they will be given definite identities that no one can tamper with.

The DCM, who holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, also said that tax defaulters in the city will be reined in.

Properties in the city will be documented and their details will be digitised in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and Bangalore Development Authority records, he told reporters after a meeting with residents' welfare associations (RWAs) in the city.

"I will get the property documents scanned. The documents provided to the government should never be tampered with. Just as Bhoomi project of digitising land records was started during S M Krishna's tenure as chief minister, land records in urban areas must also be digitised," Shivakumar explained.

Stating that he was not thinking of increasing property tax, the DCM said he would focus on property tax defaulters.

"I am not thinking of imposing exorbitant tax, but of those who are not paying taxes. We will use technology to rein in them," Shivakumar said.

"Some people are defaulting on property tax. We will concentrate on such properties. I have already had one round of meetings with officers. We will bring such people within the framework of the law," he added.

Speaking about his discussion with the RWAs, he said he would prepare a plan of action to sort out the city's woes in a time-bound fashion.

Shivakumar said most of the RWAs pointed out that municipal corporation elections have not taken place. People are demanding dignity and their rights as given to them under the 74th amendment of the Indian Constitution, which refers to decentralisation of powers to municipal bodies. Also, they are rightfully demanding transparency, he added.

Among suggestions that the RWAs made were provisioning for groundwater recharging, solving drinking water supply problems, ending power fluctuation and protecting public properties, the DCM said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India
3
Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Global
4
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets July 2023 security update in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets July 2023 security update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023