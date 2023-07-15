Left Menu

Our scientists have made India a leading nation in climate and weather research: Rijiju

The world has great regards and trusts Indian scientists, who are big players in the global arena. Right from the Himalayan region to the peninsular area and also to the rest of the world, India is providing weather information, including tsunami warning systems, cyclone and heavy rainfall prediction systems, he said.The minister said India is also a leading nation in terms of climate science and has committed towards all the international protocols related to climate change.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 15-07-2023 20:06 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 20:01 IST
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
India’s scientists and research scholars have made it a leading nation in terms of climate and weather research, Union Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju said here on Saturday.

Rijiju was speaking at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune. The institute signed an MoU each with Tezpur University and ARIES, Nainital, aimed at pooling expertise, resources and research capabilities to address environmental challenges and develop effective solutions.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said, “Our scientists and research scholars have made India a leading nation in terms of climate and weather research. Our scientific community is a part of various international collaborations, he added. The world has great regards and trusts Indian scientists, who are big players in the global arena.” Right from the Himalayan region to the peninsular area and also to the rest of the world, India is providing weather information, including tsunami warning systems, cyclone and heavy rainfall prediction systems, he said.

The minister said India is also a leading nation in terms of climate science and has committed towards all the international protocols related to climate change. “Citizens are directly benefitted by the tremendous works done by the scientists. Climate-related mitigation works carried out in the country are backed by data and researches in various institutes around the country,” he said.

According to Rijiju, climatic behaviour is changing very fast, while weather conditions are extremely erratic these days. “Our science has to catch up with the changing patterns. Very soon, we will have a more powerful supercomputer that will help us go further deep in terms of our forecast capacity and study of various aspects of climate and weather conditions,” the minister said.

He said the ministry of earth sciences also has a mandate of studying the deep oceans, its geology and seismology as they are still kind of an unknown territory. “India’s Deep Ocean Mission is progressing in a positive manner. It has a direct connection with Blue Economy and thus is going to play a very important role in the country’s future economic growth,” he added.

