PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2023 21:33 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 21:33 IST
Heavy rain lashes Delhi, waterlogging causes traffic congestion in parts of city
Heavy rain lashed several areas of Delhi on Saturday, causing waterlogging and traffic congestion in the city, parts of which were already facing issues due to flooding for the last few days.

The national capital is facing an unprecedented flood-like situation due to the Yamuna breaching its banks following days of heavy rain in the river's upper catchment areas.

The rain brought the maximum temperature in the city down a notch to 34.6 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature settled at 27 degrees Celsius.

According to Met officials, the relative humidity oscillated between 64 per cent and 92 per cent.

For Sunday, the weather office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

Police on Twitter said traffic was affected on Mathura Road, in the carriageway from Badarpur towards Ashram, due to waterlogging opposite the Apollo hospital and Jasola metro station, which led to a slow movement of traffic near the Sarita Vihar flyover.

In another tweet, it said the traffic was affected in the carriageway from Delhi Gate towards India Gate due to waterlogging under the Tilak bridge.

Saturday's rain may lead to a rise in the water level in the Yamuna, which has been flowing above the danger mark of 205.33 metres for days.

According to the Central Water Commission, the water level in the river came down to 207.62 metres by 7 am on Saturday from its peak of 208.66 metres at 8 pm on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

