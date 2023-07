Tennis-Wimbledon 2023: order of play on Sunday

Order of play on the 14th day of the Wimbledon championships on Sunday (play starts at 1300 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): CENTRE COURT

MEN'S SINGLES FINAL 1-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) v 2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

WOMEN'S DOUBLES FINAL 3-Storm Hunter (Australia)/Elise Mertens (Belgium) v Hsieh Su-Wei (Taiwan)/Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) (Compiled by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)