ALMA telescope captures high-resolution images of most distant galaxy ever observed

Using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), an international team of astronomers have obtained high-resolution images of an ancient galaxy that existed a mere 600 million years after the Big Bang. The galaxy, named MACS0416_Y1, is located 13.2 billion light-years away and is the remotest galaxy ever observed.

The images obtained with ALMA reveal a captivating tapestry of dark and emission nebulae, which together form a gargantuan cavity called superbubble. Scientists believed that this superbubble is a result of the birth of vibrant stars and the subsequent shockwaves caused by supernova explosions. This revelation provides vital insights into galaxy formation and the birth and death of stars.

The left image shows the dark nebula (dust is shown in red) and the emission nebula (oxygen in green), along with the image of stars captured by the Hubble Space Telescope (blue). The right image shows the radio waves emitted by the dust within the dark nebula. A vertically elongated elliptical cavity, a superbubble candidate, is visible in the central region.

In 2019, the same team detected radio waves emitted by both oxygen and dust, two components of interstellar nebulae. To obtain these radio images, the researchers observed the galaxy for 28 hours and the results revealed that the emission and dark nebulae are closely intertwined, each carving out its own space, suggesting a process where new stars born within the dark nebulae ionize the surrounding gas.

Previous studies indicated that this ancient galaxy was producing stars at a staggering rate, nearly 100 times higher than that of our Milky Way galaxy. Such intense star formation likely triggered a sequence of supernova explosions, giving rise to this vast superbubble.

Further, the team analyzed the motion of gas within the nebulae and found it to be in a turbulent state, with speeds reaching an astounding 200,000 kilometers per hour.

Professor Yoichi Tamura of Nagoya University, who led the team behind this discovery, noted, "Under such turbulent conditions, it is suggested that stars may form as massive clusters. These massive star clusters are characteristic of galaxies in the early Universe."