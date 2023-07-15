Left Menu

Haryana govt raising awareness on water and vector-borne diseases

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-07-2023 23:08 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 22:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government's Health Department is raising awareness regarding the prevention of water- and vector-borne diseases in the state's flood-affected areas, a spokesperson said on Saturday.

The department is providing first aid, organising medical camps, distributing medicines, conducting door-to-door campaigns, distributing ORS packets and offering transport services for pregnant women in the flood-affected regions, the official said. It is also testing the water, distributing chlorine tablets, fogging, checking for mosquito breeding sites and ensuring cleanliness of drinking water.

Several villages and urban areas have been impacted by the floods following heavy rain in the state. Medical teams are visiting the affected areas to take stock of the situation.

The spokesperson said 703 medical camps have been set up so far. Of these, 340 were set up on Saturday. ''Today, 7,833 patients were examined in the medical camps, adding to a cumulative count of 12,680 patients examined till date. Moreover, extensive fogging campaigns have been conducted in the villages and the wards, alongside the distribution of ORS packets,'' said the spokesperson.

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

