Left Menu

Odisha govt asks districts to remain prepared as heavy rains hit state

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-07-2023 23:15 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 23:02 IST
Odisha govt asks districts to remain prepared as heavy rains hit state
Image Credit: Unsplash
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government on Saturday directed the district administrations to remain ready as heavy rains lashed several parts of the state and the weather office predicted more showers.

Parts of the state, mainly its coastal region, continued to receive heavy downpours throughout the day. Normal lives were affected as the showers lead to waterlogging in many areas, officials said.

State capital Bhubaneswar and its adjoining Cuttack witnessed heavy traffic congestion due to waterlogging in many areas, with water entering houses in low-lying places, they said.

A lightning strike damaged the Rameswar temple, a protected monument, in the old town area of Bhubaneswar, they said.

Jharsuguda recorded the highest rainfall of 121 mm, followed by 80.6 mm rain at Chandbali, 46.4 mm in Bhubaneswar, 23.3 mm in Balasore, 15.6 mm in Paradip and 15.8 mm in Puri.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an 'Orange' warning of heavy rainfall for 10 districts, including Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Cuttack. A 'Yellow' warning was issued for 26 districts, including Ganjam, Nayagarh, Boudh and Kandhamal.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahu directed the districts to take necessary measures in view of the IMD's forecast of heavy rainfall.

The IMD also said that a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the northwest Bay of Bengal around Sunday. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region during the subsequent two-three days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India
4
Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023