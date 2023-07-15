Odisha govt asks districts to remain prepared as heavy rains hit state

The Odisha government on Saturday directed the district administrations to remain ready as heavy rains lashed several parts of the state and the weather office predicted more showers.

Parts of the state, mainly its coastal region, continued to receive heavy downpours throughout the day. Normal lives were affected as the showers lead to waterlogging in many areas, officials said.

State capital Bhubaneswar and its adjoining Cuttack witnessed heavy traffic congestion due to waterlogging in many areas, with water entering houses in low-lying places, they said.

A lightning strike damaged the Rameswar temple, a protected monument, in the old town area of Bhubaneswar, they said.

Jharsuguda recorded the highest rainfall of 121 mm, followed by 80.6 mm rain at Chandbali, 46.4 mm in Bhubaneswar, 23.3 mm in Balasore, 15.6 mm in Paradip and 15.8 mm in Puri.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an 'Orange' warning of heavy rainfall for 10 districts, including Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Cuttack. A 'Yellow' warning was issued for 26 districts, including Ganjam, Nayagarh, Boudh and Kandhamal.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahu directed the districts to take necessary measures in view of the IMD's forecast of heavy rainfall.

The IMD also said that a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the northwest Bay of Bengal around Sunday. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region during the subsequent two-three days.

