Downpour continues in UP, 10 killed in rain-related incidents in 24 hours

Ten people were killed in rain-related incidents in the past 24 hours, the Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner said in a statement issued at 9 pm on Saturday, as showers continue to lash the state.In the past 24 hours, while two people died due to drowning in Rampur, seven were killed due to lightning strike in Ballia, Mahoba and Lalitpur districts.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-07-2023 23:14 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 23:14 IST
Ten people were killed in rain-related incidents in the past 24 hours, the Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner said in a statement issued at 9 pm on Saturday, as showers continue to lash the state.

''In the past 24 hours, while two (people) died due to drowning in Rampur, seven were killed due to lightning (strike) in Ballia, Mahoba and Lalitpur districts. One person died of snakebite in Sultanpur,'' the statement said.

According to the Irrigation Department, the Ganga is flowing above the danger level in Budaun. In Bulandshahr and Farrukhabad, the river is approaching the danger mark. The Yamuna is also flowing close to the danger level in Parayagraj.

In Mathura, the water level of the Yamuna continues to rise after crossing the danger mark, an official said.

Many villages in the district's Mant area are surrounded by water, acres of crops have been destroyed. Home and roads in low-lying areas of Mathura and Vrindavan have been flooded, he said. The district administration is taking steps to rescue people and minimise the damage.

According to the Met office, the state recorded 'normal' rainfall of 1.02 centimetres in the 24 hours ended at 8 pm. Of the state's 75 districts, 32 recorded 'excess' rainfall.

The weather office has issued a warning for more rain in the next 48 hours across the state.

