Left Menu

Shut due to flooding, Chandrawal water treatment plant back at work

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the Chandrawal Water treatment plant one of the three shut since flooding has started. The chief minister had earlier said that water treatment plants at Wazirabad and Chandrawal will be started by Sunday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2023 13:22 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 13:22 IST
Shut due to flooding, Chandrawal water treatment plant back at work
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the Chandrawal Water treatment plant – one of the three shut since flooding – has started. The Okhla plant had been started on Friday after a raging Yamuna showed signs of calming down.

''Chandrawal water treatment plant has also started,'' Kejriwal tweeted on Sunday. According to officials, the Yamuna's water level declined to 205.98 metres by 9 am on Sunday from its peak of 208.66 metres at 8 pm on Thursday.

The decline in the water level is in large part attributable to the decreasing flow from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana's Yamunanagar over the last two days.

The water level of the Yamuna, however, is still above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

The normal water supply in the city, which was affected due to flooding in water treatment plants, is likely to be normalised on Sunday. The chief minister had earlier said that water treatment plants at Wazirabad and Chandrawal will be started by Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

 India
4
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023