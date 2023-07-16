Left Menu

'Abnormal' rainfall in 15 Rajasthan districts so far this Monsoon, no district deficient

Fifteen of Rajasthans 33 districts have received abnormal rainfall this Monsoon season so far while there is no district under deficit rainfall category, according to official data.However, Jaisalmer is falling under scanty rainfall category -60 per cent or less, according to a report from the water resources department.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-07-2023 13:29 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 13:29 IST
'Abnormal' rainfall in 15 Rajasthan districts so far this Monsoon, no district deficient
  • Country:
  • India

Fifteen of Rajasthan's 33 districts have received 'abnormal' rainfall this Monsoon season so far while there is no district under deficit rainfall category, according to official data.

However, Jaisalmer is falling under 'scanty' rainfall category (-60 per cent or less), according to a report from the water resources department. At the same time, due to widespread rainfall, water storage in 690 dams in the state is 58.09 per cent of the total capacity of 12580.03 mqm as on July 15, which was 43.67 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

Rajasthan has recorded 'abnormal' rainfall, 80.9 per cent more than the normal till July 15.

Normal rainfall in the state from June 1 to July 15 is 146.39 mm, against which Rajasthan has recorded 264.75 mm rain during the period this year, which is 80.9 per cent more than the normal rains. Fifteen districts of Ajmer, Barmer, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Jaipur, Jalore, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Pali, Rajsamand, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Sirohi, Tonk and Udaipur have recorded abnormal rainfall (60 per cent or more) while the rainfall in 11 districts of Alwar, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Churu, Dausa, Dholpur, Ganganagar, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Kota and Pratapgarh is under 20 per cent to 59 per cent.

Normal rainfall (19 per cent to -19 per cent) is in Banswara, Baran, Bundi, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh and Jhalawar whereas there is no district under deficit rainfall (-20 per cent to -59 per cent).

The MeT department has issued a "yellow" alert for heavy rainfall in Alwar, Dausa, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Sikar and Tonk on Monday, and heavy rainfall in Alwar, Baran, Dausa on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

Borewell fire at Andhra village extinguished in six hours

 India
4
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023