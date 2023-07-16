7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Alaska Peninsula region: USGS

A powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the Alaska Peninsula region early on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). According to initial reports, a tsunami warning was issued after the earthquake.

There were no immediate reports of damages. The offshore quake hit at a depth of 21 kilometres off the Alaskan peninsula, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)