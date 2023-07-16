7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Alaska Peninsula region: USGS
A powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the Alaska Peninsula region early on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey USGS. According to initial reports, a tsunami warning was issued after the earthquake.There were no immediate reports of damages. The offshore quake hit at a depth of 21 kilometres off the Alaskan peninsula, it added.
