Mamata to send high-level disaster management team under Irrigation minister to North Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-07-2023 15:48 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 14:32 IST
Mamata Banerjee (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said that several people have been affected, properties damaged and roads ''disrupted'' by the recent heavy rainfall in the northern districts of the state.

Stating that she has been personally monitoring the situation in those districts, Banerjee said that she will be sending a high-level disaster management team including Irrigation Minister and senior officials there on Monday.

She assured all forms of help saying that chief secretary HK Dwivedi would also be monitoring the situation round the clock.

''North Bengal districts have received heavy rainfall, rivers have swollen, roads have been disrupted, properties have been damaged, people have been marooned,'' she tweeted.

''DMs and SPs are doing relief and rescue works on war footing with help of NDRF and SDRF. I have been monitoring personally and instructed my CS to supervise the field situation round the clock. No stone will be left unturned,'' she added.

''Sending a high-level disaster management team tomorrow to flood-hit North Bengal under my Irrigation minister and including secretaries of Disaster Management, Irrigation and Agriculture,'' she added.

