Earthquake off the coast of Alaska triggers tsunami advisory in the Pacific
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2023 15:54 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 14:38 IST
A 7.2 magnitude earthquake trigged a tsunami advisory for southern Alaska, monitoring bodies have reported.
The United States Geological Survey wrote in a social media post that the earthquake occurred 106 kilometers south of Sand Point, Alaska, at 10:48 p.m. Saturday.
The US National Weather Service sent a tsunami advisory saying the quake occurred at a depth of 13 miles.
The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said there was no threat to the islands.
