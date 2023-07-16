Earthquake off the coast of Alaska triggers tsunami advisory in the Pacific

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake trigged a tsunami advisory for southern Alaska, monitoring bodies have reported.

The United States Geological Survey wrote in a social media post that the earthquake occurred 106 kilometers south of Sand Point, Alaska, at 10:48 p.m. Saturday.

The US National Weather Service sent a tsunami advisory saying the quake occurred at a depth of 13 miles.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said there was no threat to the islands.

