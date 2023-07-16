Left Menu

Overnight rain inundates several villages in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 16-07-2023 17:44 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 17:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Several villages in Dasuya sub-division here were inundated following heavy overnight rain, prompting authorities to shift some residents to safer places, officials said on Sunday.

Some residents complained that their household articles were damaged by the water.

The sub-mountainous area of Dasuya was lashed by rain on Saturday night and the water entered agricultural fields in various villages, including Ghogra, Haler, Sonspur, Bissochak, Sagran, Pawan, Bamial, Jio Chak, Dhadhar, Behbowal, Ghangowal, Jalalchak, Toe, Mand and Pandher, the officials said.

Hoshiarpur Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal said some residents of Ghogra were shifted to a community centre and a 'dharamshala' in the village.

Chickens of a poultry farm were swept away in the flooding in Jio Chak village, she said.

District administration officials are present in the area and the situation is being closely monitored, Mittal said, adding there is no need to panic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

