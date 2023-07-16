NASA, Rocket Lab now targeting July 17 for Starling mission launch

Rocket Lab's "Baby Come Back" mission, a rideshare mission that will deliver NASA's Starling CubeSats and three other satellites to orbit, is now targeting Monday, July 17, for the launch from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 on New Zealand's Mahia Peninsula. The mission has been delayed twice due to unfavourable weather conditions.

NASA's Starling mission is a batch of four six-unit (6U) CubeSats designed to test swarm technologies in space - to see if they're able to autonomously cooperate, without real-time updates from mission control. The mission will demonstrate critical technologies for in-space network communications, onboard relative navigation between spacecraft, autonomous manoeuvre planning and execution, and distributed spacecraft autonomy.

The CubeSats will be positioned approximately 355 miles above Earth and spaced around 40 miles apart. The mission will last at least six months and following its completion, Starling will partner with SpaceX's Starlink satellite constellation to test advanced space traffic management techniques between autonomous spacecraft operated by different organizations. The partnership will demonstrate an automated system for ensuring that both sets of satellites can operate safely while in relative proximity in low-Earth orbit.

"Starling, and the capabilities it brings for autonomous command and control for swarms of small spacecraft, will enhance NASA's abilities for future science and exploration missions. The mission represents a significant step forward," said Roger Hunter, program manager for NASA's Small Spacecraft Technology program at NASA's Ames Research Center in California's Silicon Valley.

The autonomy of a spacecraft within a swarm is crucial in achieving cost-effective and scalable distributed spacecraft missions. By testing new technologies for autonomous swarm navigation, NASA's Starling mission will open up new frontiers for space exploration.