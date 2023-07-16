Rains lash Uttarakhand, several roads blocked due to landslides

Rains lashed many places in Uttarakhand on Sunday, triggering landslides that blocked several roads, including the Badrinath national highway, officials said.

The abutment of a bridge on the Joshimath-Malari road was damaged due to debris and excess water flowing into the Girthi Ganga river at Niti Ghati in Chamoli district's Joshimath, they said.

According to the disaster management department, this bridge was only used by the Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

The Dehradun Meteorological Centre has issued an 'orange' alert, warning of heavy rain, in all 13 districts of Uttarakhand on Monday.

An 'orange' alert is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential for disruption in commuting with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply.

Meanwhile, rescue and relief operations continued in flood-hit areas in Haridwar.

National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Army and police are carrying out the operations in Roorkee, Bhagwanpur, Laksar and Haridwar tehsils, the officials said.

In these tehsils, 3,756 families have been affected in 71 villages. Of these families, 81 have been shifted to relief camps, they said.

Five people have died in these areas due to the floods. Seven houses have been completely damaged and 201 suffered partial damage. Seventeen roads and nine bridges have also been damaged due to the heavy rains in Haridwar, they added.

The water level in the Kali river in Pithoragarh district's Dharchula has crossed the warning level of 889 metres, while several other rivers, including the Ganga, are flowing close to the danger mark, the officials said.

At 70 mm, Kapkot received the maximum rainfall in the state in the last 24 hours, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre. Mussoorie received 61 mm rainfall, Karnprayag 57 mm, Chamoli 54.4 mm, Nagthat 53 mm, Mohkampur 48 mm, Vikasnagar 41 mm and Uttarkashi 39 mm.

The officials said 2,000-3,000 cusecs of water was released from the Srinagar Hydro Electric Project dam in Pauri district as the Alaknanda river was flowing above the warning level, the officials said.

The State Emergency Operation Center has instructed the district magistrates of Tehri, Pauri, Dehradun and Haridwar to take necessary precautions, they said.

