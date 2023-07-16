BJP seeks CBI probe into projects executed by BRS govt in Telangana, alleges siphoning off of funds

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Sunday demanded a CBI inquiry alleging siphoning off of funds by the BRS government by showing some executed projects under two different schemes in Nizamabad district of Telangana.

The BRS government has given six projects belonging to Nizamabad district under two different schemes, one under the loan taken by the Road Development Corporation and the second shown under the Central Special Assistance of the Central government, Chugh said in a statement.

According to Chugh, one work is completed but the funds are taken from two different sources leading to double accounting of one work.

''There are reports which clearly state that funds amounting to Rs 4,144 crore under the special assistance scheme of the Central government have been siphoned off through double accounting. A large number of works which have been shown executed under this project, include the works executed from the loan received by the Road Development Corporation,'' alleged Chugh, also BJP in-charge of Telangana.

''I demand a CBI inquiry into all the projects, including various road works executed by the Telangana government during the last nine years under Central Special Assistance and loans received by the Road Development Corporation of Telangana,'' Chugh said in the statement.

The BRS could not be reached for immediate reaction to the allegations made by the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)