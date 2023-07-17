Left Menu

Firefighter killed battling wildfire in Canada's Northwest Territories

With about 24 million acres (10 million hectares) already burned across the country, Canada is on track for its worst wildfire season on record, with blazes also raging in large swathes of eastern Canada. The firefighter, who died on Saturday, was from the town of Fort Liard, the Northwestern Territories government said. Another firefighter died on Thursday in British Columbia in a separate wildfire.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 17-07-2023 00:46 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 00:43 IST
Firefighter killed battling wildfire in Canada's Northwest Territories
Representative image Image Credit: StoryBlocks
  • Country:
  • Canada

A firefighter has died from an injury sustained while battling a wildfire in Canada's Northwest Territories, becoming the second firefighter killed in recent says as blazes continue to burn in parts of the country, authorities said on Sunday. With about 24 million acres (10 million hectares) already burned across the country, Canada is on track for its worst wildfire season on record, with blazes also raging in large swathes of eastern Canada.

The firefighter, who died on Saturday, was from the town of Fort Liard, the Northwestern Territories government said. It did not provide the firefighter's name. Another firefighter died on Thursday in British Columbia in a separate wildfire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was
3
Govt won't notify new census, elections to be held on 2017 count: Pak Minister Rana Sanaullah

Govt won't notify new census, elections to be held on 2017 count: Pak Minist...

 Pakistan
4
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023