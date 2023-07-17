Firefighter killed battling wildfire in Canada's Northwest Territories

A firefighter has died from an injury sustained while battling a wildfire in Canada's Northwest Territories, becoming the second firefighter killed in recent days as blazes continue to burn in parts of the country, authorities said on Sunday.

With about 24 million acres (10 million hectares) already burned across the country, Canada is on track for its worst wildfire season on record, with blazes also raging in large swathes of eastern Canada. The firefighter, who died on Saturday, was from the town of Fort Liard, the Northwestern Territories government said. It did not provide the firefighter's name. Another firefighter died on Thursday in British Columbia in a separate wildfire.

