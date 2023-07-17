Left Menu

Magnitude 6.6 quake strikes in Argentina and is felt in neighbouring Chile, but no damage reported

A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck deep in the Earth under Argentina on Sunday and was felt in neighbouring Chile, but authorities didnt report any damage.The quake occurred at a depth of 171 kilometres, according to the US Geological Survey.

PTI | Buenosaires | Updated: 17-07-2023 09:38 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 09:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Argentina

The quake occurred at a depth of 171 kilometres, according to the US Geological Survey. The epicentre was in the province of Neuquen, in western Argentina, 25 kilometres east-southeast of the town of Loncopue.

The earthquake was felt in the central and southern parts of neighbouring Chile. Neither Argentine nor Chilean authorities reported any damages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

