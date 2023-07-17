Magnitude 6.6 quake strikes in Argentina and is felt in neighbouring Chile, but no damage reported

A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck deep in the Earth under Argentina on Sunday and was felt in neighbouring Chile, but authorities didn't report any damage.

The quake occurred at a depth of 171 kilometres, according to the US Geological Survey. The epicentre was in the province of Neuquen, in western Argentina, 25 kilometres east-southeast of the town of Loncopue.

The earthquake was felt in the central and southern parts of neighbouring Chile. Neither Argentine nor Chilean authorities reported any damages.

