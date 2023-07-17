Left Menu

Teenage sisters with albinism must take extra care in Rome heatwave

Teenage sisters Matilde and Angelica Aureli, who have albinism, face unique challenges in Italy's sweltering temperatures, and must take extra care to protect their fair complexions and delicate eyesight. Matilde, 17, and Angelica, 15, say it is risky to their health to be outside from about 6 or 7 in the morning until 9 in the evening, and they only leave their home in Rome with hats, dark sunglasses, and black-lined UV sun protection umbrellas.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 17-07-2023 12:08 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 12:00 IST
Teenage sisters with albinism must take extra care in Rome heatwave
  • Country:
  • Italy

Teenage sisters Matilde and Angelica Aureli, who have albinism, face unique challenges in Italy's sweltering temperatures and must take extra care to protect their fair complexions and delicate eyesight.

Matilde, 17, and Angelica, 15, say it is risky to their health to be outside from about 6 or 7 in the morning until 9 in the evening, and they only leave their home in Rome with hats, dark sunglasses, and black-lined UV sun protection umbrellas. "When I leave the house, it's obvious that I feel different from others, because the sun bothers my eyes a lot, and let's say it's a much more complicated situation than at home," said Angelica.

Albinism is a genetic condition characterized by a lack of the protective pigment melanin in the hair, skin and eyes. This leaves people especially vulnerable to exposure to sunlight and, according to international health authorities, can increase visual impairment and susceptibility to skin cancer. Beatrice Gueli, the mother of the Aureli sisters, said her daughters need to have regular skin checks.

Italian authorities have issued red alerts for 16 cities, including Rome, with a new heatwave set to begin on July 15. Meteorologists predict that temperatures in the upcoming week may surpass Europe's current record of 48.8 degrees Celsius (119.84 Fahrenheit), set in Sicily in August 2021.

The trend of rising temperatures is unnerving for the sisters. "In the summer, it is getting hotter year by year... it's actually very scary as an experience because for people with albinism, the sun keeps getting worse. And it is getting brighter and it is a problem," said Matilde.

"I'll continue to go out in the evening... Already during the day I opt for places with air conditioning or indoors." According to the United Nations, 1 in 5,000 people in Sub-Saharan Africa and 1 in 20,000 people in Europe and North America have albinism. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
3
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023