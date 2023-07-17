July skywatching: Here's what you can expect to see in the night sky

July is a fantastic month for stargazing enthusiasts. From the dazzling visible planets to the awe-inspiring Milky Way, there are plenty of astronomical highlights to observe this month.

Here's what you can expect to see in the July night sky:

Throughout July, Mars and Venus will be visible in the West after sunset, with Mars appearing closer to the crescent Moon on July 20. Venus will be visible below the Red Planet, though relatively low in the sky. As the month goes on, you'll notice the duo gradually parting ways.

Gas giants Jupiter and Saturn will accompany you in late night and the pre-dawn hours throughout this month. Look towards the southern sky to spot these gas giants before sunrise. Saturn will be accompanied by the bright star Fomalhaut, which can be seen midway between Saturn and the horizon.

July is a great month to see the center of the Milky Way under clear, dark skies. 🌌 This long exposure image reveals green airglow and details in the Milky Way not visible to the naked eye. https://t.co/RJsPZGhkEn https://t.co/x63iB4S4YX pic.twitter.com/fYLnmRBk5y — NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) July 16, 2023

Also visible throughout this month is the core of our Milky Way galaxy, appearing as a faint, diagonal band of light towards the southern part of the sky. To watch its breathtaking beauty, make sure to find a location with minimal light pollution. Venturing to dark skies away from city lights will allow you to witness our home galaxy in its full glory. The New Moon on July 18 will be an ideal time for stargazing and observing the Milky Way, as the sky is extra dark all night with no moonlight, accentuating the brilliance of the stars and meteors.

To watch these celestial events, find yourself a comfortable spot, away from bright urban lights, and allow your eyes to adjust to the darkness for optimal viewing. Consider using binoculars or a telescope to enhance your experience and explore the wonders of the night sky. Whether you're a seasoned astronomer or simply love gazing at the sky, July offers a plethora of celestial delights that are sure to captivate and inspire.