Injured tigress dies in MP's Bandhavgarh reserve

An injured tigress died while undergoing treatment at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve BTR in Madhya Pradeshs Umaria district, an official said on Monday. The tigress was treated by BTRs veterinarians, but she died after two hours, he said.

PTI | Umaria | Updated: 17-07-2023 13:12 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 12:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
An injured tigress died while undergoing treatment at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district, an official said on Monday. A patrolling team found the big cat in an injured state near Madhau village under Deori beat of the reserve and rescued her on Sunday, Manpur forest ranger Mukesh Ahirwar said. The tigress was treated by BTR's veterinarians, but she died after two hours, he said. As per preliminary information, an injury mark was found on the animal's back. The cause of the injury will be known once the post-mortem and forensic reports arrive, the official said.

Further steps are being taken as per the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

