Chandrayaan-3 successfully performs second orbit-raising maneuver

Chandrayaan-3, India's third mission to explore the Moon, has successfully completed its second orbit-raising maneuver, the Indian Space Research Organisation said on Monday.

The maneuver, known as the Earth-bound apogee firing, was performed to increase the spacecraft's apogee, or the point in its orbit farthest from Earth. Chandrayaan-3 is now in a 41762 km x 173 km orbit.

The next firing is planned for Tuesday, July 18, between 2 and 3 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). These manoeuvres will bring the spacecraft closer to its intended trajectory towards the Moon.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:The second orbit-raising maneuver (Earth-bound apogee firing) is performed successfully.The spacecraft is now in 41603 km x 226 km orbit.The next firing is planned for tomorrow between 2 and 3 pm IST. — ISRO (@isro) July 17, 2023

Chandrayaan-3 launched atop the LVM3 M4 vehicle, a heavy lift launch vehicle of ISRO, on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The mission comprises a propulsion module, a lander module, and a rover. The propulsion module will transport the lander and rover from injection orbit to till100 km lunar orbit

Equipped with a number of advanced scientific instruments, the lander, once it lands on the lunar surface, will conduct experiments to measure surface temperatures and monitor seismic activity at the landing site. In addition, the inclusion of a laser retroreflector, contributed by NASA, will enable precise measurements and support future lunar missions.

In a nutshell, the Chandrayaan-3 mission aims to build upon the accomplishments of Chandrayaan-2 and further India's exploration of the Moon. The data gathered from this latest mission will provide valuable insights for future space exploration missions and further our understanding of the lunar environment.