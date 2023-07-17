Left Menu

Chandrayaan-3 successfully performs second orbit-raising maneuver

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-07-2023 14:43 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 14:43 IST
Chandrayaan-3 successfully performs second orbit-raising maneuver
Image Credit: ISRO
  • Country:
  • India

Chandrayaan-3, India's third mission to explore the Moon, has successfully completed its second orbit-raising maneuver, the Indian Space Research Organisation said on Monday.

The maneuver, known as the Earth-bound apogee firing, was performed to increase the spacecraft's apogee, or the point in its orbit farthest from Earth. Chandrayaan-3 is now in a 41762 km x 173 km orbit.

The next firing is planned for Tuesday, July 18, between 2 and 3 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). These manoeuvres will bring the spacecraft closer to its intended trajectory towards the Moon. 

Chandrayaan-3 launched atop the LVM3 M4 vehicle, a heavy lift launch vehicle of ISRO, on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The mission comprises a propulsion module, a lander module, and a rover. The propulsion module will transport the lander and rover from injection orbit to till100 km lunar orbit

Equipped with a number of advanced scientific instruments, the lander, once it lands on the lunar surface, will conduct experiments to measure surface temperatures and monitor seismic activity at the landing site. In addition, the inclusion of a laser retroreflector, contributed by NASA, will enable precise measurements and support future lunar missions.

In a nutshell, the Chandrayaan-3 mission aims to build upon the accomplishments of Chandrayaan-2 and further India's exploration of the Moon. The data gathered from this latest mission will provide valuable insights for future space exploration missions and further our understanding of the lunar environment.

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
3
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023