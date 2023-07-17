Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2023 14:44 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 14:43 IST
Central Bank Q1 profit surges 78 pc to Rs 418 crore
Central Bank of India
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Central Bank of India on Monday reported a 78 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 418 crore for the June quarter due to decline in bad loans and increase in interest income.

The Mumbai-based lender had posted a net profit of Rs 235 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income during the quarter under review increased to Rs 8,184 crore from Rs 6,357 crore in FY23, Central Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.

Interest earned by the bank grew to Rs 7,225 crore over Rs 5,527 crore in the June quarter a year ago.

Net Interest Income of the bank increased by 48 per cent to Rs 3,176 crore in Q1 FY24, it said.

The bank's asset quality showed improvement as gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) declined to 4.95 per cent of gross advances by the end of June 2023, from 14.90 per cent as of June 2022.

Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans eased to 1.75 per cent as against 3.93 per cent a year ago.

Net Interest Margin (NIM) of the bank improved to 3.62 per cent, registering a growth of 74 basis points.

Capital Adequacy Ratio of the bank improved to 14.42 per cent from 13.33 per cent in the same quarter of FY23.

Return on Assets (ROA) improved to 0.43 per cent in Q1FY24 as against 0.27 per cent in the same quarter a year ago.

Return on Equity (ROE) also improved to 1.63 per cent for the first quarter as against 0.98 per cent for Q1FY23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

