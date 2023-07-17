Left Menu

Heavy rainfall predicted for parts of Andhra over next five days

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 17-07-2023 15:48 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 15:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Amaravati Meteorological Centre has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam in the next five days from July 17 to July 21.

The Met department has also predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places over north coastal parts of the state, Yanam (part of Union Territory of Puducherry) and south coastal Andhra Pradesh over the next five days.

''A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over Northwest Bay of Bengal within 48 hours,'' said a Met official in a press release issued on Monday.

According to the Met department, a monsoon trough at mean sea level is now passing through Bikaner, Sikar, Orai, Sidhi, Ambikapur, Balasore and from there southeast to east central Bay of Bengal.

It is extending up to 1.5 kilometres above mean sea level while the low pressure over west Jharkhand and adjoining north Chhattisgarh and north interior Odisha has become less marked, the official said.

However, he noted that the associated cyclonic circulation now lies over south Jharkhand and neighbouring areas, extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level and tilting in the southwest direction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

