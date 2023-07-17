Left Menu

A cosmic chameleon captured in infrared by ESO's VISTA telescope

Updated: 17-07-2023 17:29 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 17:29 IST
A cosmic chameleon captured in infrared by ESO's VISTA telescope
Image Credit: ESO/Meingast et al.

The European Southern Observatory's Picture of the Week actually shows a cosmic chamaeleon - the Chamaeleon Cloud, also called IC 2631. The breathtaking celestial object is visible in the Southern Hemisphere sky for most of the year, and this infrared image was captured by ESO's Visible and Infrared Survey Telescope for Astronomy (VISTA).

Also known as IC 2631, this ethereal cloud is a reflection nebula composed of dust clouds that reflect the luminosity emitted by nearby stars. At its heart lies a stellar marvel, HD 97300, one of the youngest, brightest, and most massive stars in the vicinity of this nebula. Visible towards the center-right in this infrared image, the star is primarily responsible for illuminating the nebula.

The Chamaeleon Cloud is the brightest nebula in the Chamaeleon Complex, a vast region of gas and dust clouds. This image shows is just a part of the 65-light-year-wide complex where countless newborn and still-forming stars live.

Infrared observation allows astronomers to penetrate the veil of dust that obscures the Chamaeleon Cloud at optical wavelengths. Infrared radiation can traverse dust clouds with minimal scattering or absorption.

While the cloud's true nature may be hidden from our eyes in visible light, the power of infrared observations allows us to delve into its secrets and gain a deeper understanding of the cosmic processes that shape our universe.

ESO's VISTA is the world's largest survey telescope that features a huge three-tonne camera with 16 state-of-the-art infrared-sensitive detectors. It is housed on the peak adjacent to the one hosting the ESO Very Large Telescope (VLT).

