Left Menu

MP: Aseem Shrivastava named new principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife)

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 17-07-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 20:54 IST
MP: Aseem Shrivastava named new principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife)
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday replaced Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) J S Chauhan with Aseem Shrivastava, an official order said.

Chauhan will be the PCCF (Production) Headquarters, Bhopal, in place of Shrivastava.

The order that came into effect immediately does not mention the reason for Chauhan's transfer.

The shifting comes against the backdrop of the death of two male South African cheetahs over four days in Kuno National Park (KNP) last week, which took the fatality count to eight since March, including three cubs born in KNP.

Chauhan had rushed to KNP two days back and returned to Bhopal on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
3
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023