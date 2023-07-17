MP: Aseem Shrivastava named new principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife)
The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday replaced Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) J S Chauhan with Aseem Shrivastava, an official order said.
Chauhan will be the PCCF (Production) Headquarters, Bhopal, in place of Shrivastava.
The order that came into effect immediately does not mention the reason for Chauhan's transfer.
The shifting comes against the backdrop of the death of two male South African cheetahs over four days in Kuno National Park (KNP) last week, which took the fatality count to eight since March, including three cubs born in KNP.
Chauhan had rushed to KNP two days back and returned to Bhopal on Monday.
