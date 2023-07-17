Haryana govt to install plastic waste processing machines in 143 blocks

In a step closer towards making Haryana plastic-free, the state government Monday said it will set up machines to process plastic waste in 143 blocks across the state. The announcement was made during a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal to review the implementation of the plastic waste management rules and the ban on single-use plastic items here, an official statement issued here said.

Kaushal said the machines will help in recycling plastic waste and therefore reduce the overall volume of such waste, the statement added.

The setting up of these machines, being acquired at an approximate cost of Rs 16 lakh per unit, is a major step towards making Haryana a plastic-free state, the chief secretary said.

These machines, which include plastic shredders, bailing machines, and dust remover machines, will be able to process a variety of plastic waste, including plastic bags, bottles, and packaging, he added. A year ago, the Haryana government had banned single-use plastic in the state.

Kaushal directed the officials of the Haryana State Marketing Board, Panchayati Raj Engineering and Urban Local Bodies departments to ensure that plastic waste is mandatorily used in road construction, following the norms of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

The chief secretary stressed the importance of sensitising the public about plastic waste management and asked officials officers to organise information, education, and communication (IEC) activities on the problem.

He added that it is important to reach all segments of society in addressing this crucial environmental issue.

During the meeting, Kaushal was apprised by the officials about the action plan implemented to enforce the ban on single-use plastic items in the state effective from July 1, 2022.

Officials said that between July 1, 2022, to May 31, 2023, a total of 17,407 challans were issued, amounting to fines of nearly Rs 1.46 crore for violating the ban and 15,045 kg of single-use plastic was confiscated across the state.

