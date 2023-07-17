India's infrastructure was in poor shape before 2014: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday alleged the government at the Centre before 2014 was characterised by indecision and corruption which affected the growth of the country's infrastructure.

''There is a noticeable difference. India's infrastructure was in poor shape prior to 2014. The four-lane, six-lane, and eight-lane roads built during the time of Atal ji (former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee) were doing well, but no new projects were pursued (by the UPA government),'' he said after the inauguration of two national highway projects worth Rs 3,300 crore here.

Criticising the government at the helm before 2014, he said, ''The government was suffering from indecision, and corruption was rampant.'' ''In the last nine years, you must have seen that India is becoming self-reliant in the field of security. Today, the enemy cannot look at India with evil intentions. The Defence Corridor of Lucknow is realising the vision of Make in India in Uttar Pradesh itself,'' the CM said. He also claimed that before 2014, farmers in the country were victims of exploitation. ''They could not get a fair price for their produce. Today, the transparent system has brought about massive change in the lives of the farmers. There has been a radical change in the market system. Due to this, the farmers' income has increased. Farmers are getting their compensation on time.''

