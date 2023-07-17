Maha: Stones loosened by rains fall from Markandeya mountain in Nashik, injures two devotees
Two persons were seriously injured in Nashik in Maharashtra on Monday after stones that had become loose due to rains fell from Markandeya mountain, a police official said.The incident took place at a site close to the renowned Saptashrungi Ghat, which attracts lots of devotees on Somvaar amavsya no moon day falling on Monday, in Kalwan taluka.
- Country:
- India
Two persons were seriously injured in Nashik in Maharashtra on Monday after stones that had become loose due to rains fell from Markandeya mountain, a police official said.
The incident took place at a site close to the renowned Saptashrungi Ghat, which attracts lots of devotees on 'Somvaar amavsya' (no moon day falling on Monday), in Kalwan taluka. he said.
''Devotees Balu Choraskar and Ashok Gaikwad were resting after climbing some part of the mountain when stones, which had possibly got loose due to rains, fell on them. They have received serious injuries and are being treated in district civil hospital,'' the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kalwan
- Saptashrungi Ghat
- Balu Choraskar
- Nashik
- Maharashtra
- Markandeya
- Somvaar
- Ashok Gaikwad
ALSO READ
NCP leader Ajit Pawar to be sworn in as Maharashtra deputy chief minister, say sources close to him.
Maharashtra bus fire: Mass cremation to be held of 24 bodies, 1 to be handed over to family
Maharashtra bus fire: Mass cremation of 24 bodies held in Buldhana
NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal takes oath as Maharashtra minister.
NCP leaders Dhananjay Munde, Aditi Tatkare sworn in as Maharashtra ministers.