Left Menu

Maha: Stones loosened by rains fall from Markandeya mountain in Nashik, injures two devotees

Two persons were seriously injured in Nashik in Maharashtra on Monday after stones that had become loose due to rains fell from Markandeya mountain, a police official said.The incident took place at a site close to the renowned Saptashrungi Ghat, which attracts lots of devotees on Somvaar amavsya no moon day falling on Monday, in Kalwan taluka.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 17-07-2023 21:08 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 21:08 IST
Maha: Stones loosened by rains fall from Markandeya mountain in Nashik, injures two devotees
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were seriously injured in Nashik in Maharashtra on Monday after stones that had become loose due to rains fell from Markandeya mountain, a police official said.

The incident took place at a site close to the renowned Saptashrungi Ghat, which attracts lots of devotees on 'Somvaar amavsya' (no moon day falling on Monday), in Kalwan taluka. he said.

''Devotees Balu Choraskar and Ashok Gaikwad were resting after climbing some part of the mountain when stones, which had possibly got loose due to rains, fell on them. They have received serious injuries and are being treated in district civil hospital,'' the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
3
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023