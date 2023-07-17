Left Menu

Death toll in rain-related incidents in Haryana rises to 34

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-07-2023 21:17 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 21:13 IST
Death toll in rain-related incidents in Haryana rises to 34
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four more deaths in rain-related incidents were reported in Haryana on Monday, taking the death toll to 34, according to state government data.

The state was lashed by heavy rains recently, leading to flooding in various districts.

As many as 1,378 villages and 1.67 lakh hectares of crop area have been affected, the data updated at 5 pm stated.

A total of 6,477 people have been evacuated from the affected areas, it stated.

As many as 3,078 of those evacuated are staying in 41 relief camps set up in the state.

While 134 houses were fully damaged, 268 suffered partial damage, it said.

The damaged infrastructure includes roads, bridges, culverts and retaining walls.

The death toll in rain-related incidents in the state rose to 34 with the death of four more people.

Ambala, Fatehabad, Faridabad, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Panchkula, Palwal, Sirsa, Sonipat and Yamunanagar have been hit by the flooding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
3
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023