Seven dead in rain-related incidents in UP in last 24 hours

Seven people were killed in rain-related incidents in the past 24 hours, the Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner said in a statement issued here on Monday.

According to the statement, five persons died by drowning -- two in Ghazipur, and one each in Etawah, Jalaun and Kanpur Dehat -- while one died due to snake-bite in Kanpur Dehat, and another person died ''due to excess rainfall''.

According to the irrigation department, water level is above the danger level for Ganga in Budaun and Yamuna in Mathura.

In UP, 38,378 people in 396 villages are affected due to floods in 10 districts -- Aligarh, GB Nagar, Bijnor, Farukhabad, Ghaziabad, Mathura, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli and Saharanpur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)