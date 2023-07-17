Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2023 21:57 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 21:36 IST
Maha tables supplementary demands of Rs 41,000 crore in Assembly
The Maharashtra government on Monday tabled the supplementary demands worth Rs 41,243.21 crore for the year 2023-24 in the state Assembly on the first day of the monsoon session with the highest allocation being sought for the Urban Development Department.

Of the total amount, Rs 34,001.53 crore is from the revenue account and Rs 7,004.50 crore in the capital account.

The supplementary demands, which are additional funds sought by the government over the budgetary allocation, were tabled by Finance Minister Ajit Pawar.

This is the second-highest supplementary demand in the last three years and eight months.

After the then Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government took charge in November 2019, supplementary demands worth Rs 2,27,121.23 crore have been submitted. In Budget 2023-24, the Eknath Shinde government submitted a supplementary demand of Rs 6,383.97 crore.

Of the total supplementary demand of Rs 41,243.21 crore, the government has proposed an allocation of Rs 6,224.55 crore for the Urban Development (UD) Department out of which Rs 2,100 crore is for stamp duty surcharge of Metro Railway, while Rs 3563.16 crore is towards the seventh pay commission arrears for teaching and non-teaching staff.

The UD department is held by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. At Rs 5,873.91 crore, the second highest allocation is for the Water Supply and Sanitation Department. Rs 5,856 crore is a state share for the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme while Rs 1,415 crore is for the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme aimed at Scheduled Caste beneficiaries, and Rs 1,000 crore for Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

An allocation of Rs 4,000 crore is made for the NaMo farmer Mahasanman scheme. Rs 550 crore is earmarked as a grant for onion farmers and Rs 549 crore is kept for eligible cooperative Sugar mills as a margin money loan.

